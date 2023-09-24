Avengers: Endgame's Opening Song Is A Sly Meta Commentary About Marvel

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe charged down the home stretch of the Infinity Saga with "Avengers: Endgame," audiences were primed for three hours worth of falling action. The first part of this long-awaited finale (which kicked off ten years earlier with 2008's "Iron Man") concluded with Thanos activating the Infinity Gauntlet, which wiped out half of all life in the universe. We watched in shock as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther and others disintegrated into nothingness. Thanos had seemingly won the war. So this second part had to get all of the key players back in the game and stage the climactic battle that would end in triumph for our heroes.

We expected a whole lot of bombast. We did not expect Traffic.

The MCU films were always aware of their 1960s Silver Age origins. They played to the poppy aesthetic of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's comics, which eschewed the mythic sweep of DC's godlike characters. Even when dealing with an actual god in Thor, the MCU movies were grounded in a recognizable reality. And one way they placed these characters in our world, even when they were adventuring in a far-off sector of space, was via needle-drop music cues.

"Iron Man" set the tone by peppering its soundtrack with songs by AC/DC, Suicidal Tendencies and, of course, Black Sabbath. "Guardians of the Galaxy" upped the ante by foregrounding its main character's 1970s-centric mixtape. We could connect with these super-powered individuals through a shared love of popular music.

So when the "Endgame" arrived, it was only right to draw moviegoers in with a vintage, late-'60s groove.