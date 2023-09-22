Indiana Jones 5 Took Inspiration From The Green Butcher (But Not For Mads Mikkelsen)

When Lucasfilm announced that Mads Mikkelsen would play the main villain in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," there was much rejoicing. Over the last 20 years, Mikkelsen has established himself as a master of menace. He's a skin-crawling masochist as Le Chiffre in "Casino Royale," a deliciously evil master of the Mystic Arts in "Doctor Strange" and a creepily seductive cannibalistic psychiatrist in the frustratingly short-lived NBC drama "Hannibal."

That Mikkelsen could put a fresh spin on a character who'd been portrayed by such thespian giants as Brian Cox and Anthony Hopkins left viewers breathless. We thought we knew Hannibal Lecter, and we were so very wrong. Mikkelsen could've become a go-to Hollywood bad guy at this point, but he kept a foot in the Danish film industry that vaulted him to international stardom and turned in what is, to date, his best performance as a milquetoast high school teacher who learns to reach his students by drinking on the job in Thomas Vinterberg's "Another Round."

Now that you know and love Mikkelsen, you should absolutely dig into his pre-"Casino Royale" career, and check out his excellent work in Nicholas Winding Refn's "Pusher" movies and Susanne Bier's "After the Wedding." And if you want to see the early glimmerings of his take on Lecter, you should absolutely watch "The Green Butchers." Boyd Holbrook, who plays Mikkelsen's sinister underling Klaber in the fifth Indiana Jones installment did just that, and he found a way to pay homage to his costar's work.