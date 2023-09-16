An Infamous Batman Villain Performance And A Peaky Blinders Accent Share The Same Inspiration [Exclusive]

For better or worse, some performances in very specific projects will follow an actor for the rest of their life. Aidan Gillen is well aware of this not entirely unflattering phenomenon, given that he's been fortunate enough to be part of some of the biggest franchises in the world: from scene-stealing turns in "Game of Thrones" to "Peaky Blinders" to "The Dark Knight Rises." Needless to say, his incredibly brief but memorable role as a CIA agent in the opening sequence of Christopher Nolan's trilogy-capping blockbuster will continue to live on in internet memes for as long as we have an internet. But, sometimes, the universe enjoys throwing unexpected coincidences at us, and this certainly holds true for Gillen's work on "The Dark Knight Rises" and the hit series "Peaky Blinders" — both of which also happen to star a certain actor by the name of Tom Hardy.

In an interview with /Film, Ben Pearson talked with Gillen ahead of the release of "Barber," his next starring role. Naturally, the conversation turned towards Gillen's memories of working with his eventual "Peaky Blinders" co-star Hardy on the Batman film and, in particular, the meme-worthy voice that Hardy opted to use to bring the villainous Bane to life. To hear Gillen tell it, the overall experience wasn't all it could've been (while complimenting the film, he diplomatically refers to harboring "mixed feelings" about his own performance), but he does confirm one fascinating behind-the-scenes tidbit that further tightens the connections between Gillen and Hardy on "Peaky Blinders."

Apparently, Hardy based his infamous Bane voice on a British boxer by the name of Bartley Gorman. As fate would have it, Gillen himself studied the exact same historical figure to portray Aberama Gold in "Peaky Blinders." Who knew!