Barber's Aidan Gillen On Playing A Private Eye And Memories From Game Of Thrones And The Wire [Exclusive Interview]

You mentioned the word "personal" there, and that was a big thing that stuck out to me about "Barber." Half of this movie is a quiet family drama, which made it feel pretty different than a lot of other private investigator mysteries. Was that family dynamic part of what drew you to this?

I'd say that we didn't have the script at the start of deciding, "Let's do something, let's make it a noir-y, gumshoe detective in Dublin, contemporary, because we haven't seen that before." Then when Fintan Connolly, who directed it, and his wife Fiona, who co-wrote it and she produced it, were talking about the family thing and all the rest of it, there was more of it than I thought there was going to be. But I think you need it, because I had been also adamant that it can't be just a case of a missing girl. Then that is just an episode of an episodic TV detective. They're great, but that wasn't what we were supposed to be doing.

My contribution was that we've got to see people at home. We've got to see people thinking, got to see people not talking. It informs — I thought it was a warm relationship. What was unsaid was interesting. What he isn't able to say. His communication skills aren't amazing. The daughter was trying, she's frustrated. It was real enough, but I felt like the relationship between that family and the ex-wife, my ex-wife, and our daughter, was the art of it.

You really saw that this is someone who does care. This is the kind of person who will go out of his way to try and find a girl who's in trouble, even though that wouldn't be my standard assignment. It would be more mundane. As he says himself, it's insurance jobs, or this or that. It's not as heavy-duty as that. It was important to see this is somebody who cares, but also has regrets about the things he didn't do, or didn't say, or gotten wrong. It's trying to make that right for somebody else.

Yeah, it's the kind of thing that really humanizes a character who could otherwise just be an archetype. So you reunited with Fintan for the first time in many years on this. Do you think you've changed as an actor over that stretch, between projects with him?

Yeah, definitely. I would change all the time, I'd like to think. That can be positive. It can be negative. I do feel like I try to change it up. I think when you're younger, you do a lot. You try to do a lot. "I really have to tell everyone what's going on here." Whereas through the years of working on film, or TV, or theater, and I always did love writers, but the words and the pictures do a lot of the work. If you overplay into that, it looks wrong. Under-doing it can be, if it's too under, can be quite tricky.

I would say I'm definitely different from the person who would've met Fintan years ago, and I would generally try and do a bit less. Because I think there's a point you get to where you don't have to do anything, but you've got to prepare. You really prepare. I did a theater show here recently with just tons, and tons, and tons of monologue. I spent a year learning it so I could forget it.

Wow.

I thought, I'm just going to learn all of this, and then I'm just going to try and say it conversationally, really conversationally. There's loads of it, and it's quite dynamic, and it goes places you don't expect. So I've been trying to learn how to be a better actor all my time, since I've been 13. I care more about it now. When I was 13, I wouldn't have even asked those questions, or been able to tell you what was good or not. I certainly wouldn't have been amazing. But the people were amazing, and the process was amazing.

I remember having a guy coming in and giving us a workshop in this youth theater I was in, on Stanislavski and the Method and all this, and we were 13, 14. I was like, "I have absolutely no idea what this guy's talking about." He's taking a piece of paper, cutting a hole in it, and holding it up onto Marlon Brando's hands in "On the Waterfront" as he takes off a glove, and puts it on. Are we all supposed to do that now? I got what he was [going for]. I know that it's good to do things. I've learned that, you know what I mean? Everyone knows that one, but now it might be, "Oh, yeah, well, if I just make a cup of coffee during this scene, I'm not going to be thinking about what I'm saying. I'm going to be thinking about how to do that. Then the other stuff will [come naturally]." I suppose that's a very long answer to trying to do a bit less, and I am different. Probably not as different as I'd like to be, and I hope to be different in the future.