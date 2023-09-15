The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse And More

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is one of the most beautiful, inventive, thrilling comic book movies ever made. It's also frustrating as hell, because it's not a whole movie. This sequel is very much "part 1" or a two-part story, and the film feels incomplete as a result. Just when you think the story is going to pick up ... the movie ends. I get it — they want to leave you wanting more. They want you to come back for the sequel. But, hey, remember when movies used to have endings? And told a complete story? That was fun! Let's do that again, shall we?

Anyway, "Across the Spider-Verse" deals with Miles Morales, a Spider-Man from an alternate universe who must once again deal with the consequences of the multiverse. That means there are lots more Spider-People afoot, including Gwen Stacy, Miles' crush, who returns and inadvertently draws Miles into a whole new adventure. That adventure finds Miles at odds with some other Spider-People, including those he thought were his friends. It's all a bit convoluted, truth be told. But the film's animation is so vibrant, so colorful, so eye-popping that you can't help but get swept up in it all. Still, I wanted more. I wanted a complete story, and I don't think that's such an outlandish request. But who am I kidding? I'm now fully in the tank for whatever comes next, so maybe the filmmakers knew exactly what they were doing with their cliffhanger ending.

Special features:

4K UHD, BLU-RAY, AND DIGITAL