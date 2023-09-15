A Haunting In Venice Shares More With The Sixth Sense Than Dead People

This article contains major spoilers for "A Haunting in Venice."

The murder mystery "whodunit" has very close ties to the horror genre; in fact, some may argue that murder mysteries deserve to be considered a part of the horror genre, full stop. It's splitting hairs, of course, but the question is one of tone and focus — most horror stories put a bigger emphasis on the act(s) of murder, while most mystery stories are about murder's after-effects.

"A Haunting in Venice" is the latest cinematic Agatha Christie adaptation by Kenneth Branagh in which he serves a dual role on both sides of the camera, as both director and actor portraying the central role of detective Hercule Poirot. Branagh's previous adaptations of Christie's Poirot mysteries, "Murder on the Orient Express" and "Death on the Nile," were films that fit neatly into the mystery genre and even, in a couple of instances, crossed over into the action genre.

"Venice," however, is intended to hew closer to horror, full of horror movie tropes. And not just any horror movie tropes, either, as "Venice" seeks to recall supernatural ghost story films. While it has something in common with a number of such movies, one in particular stands out: M. Night Shyamalan's "The Sixth Sense." "A Haunting in Venice" not only recalls "Sixth Sense" by involving ghosts, creepy children who can see them, and plot twists and turns. It also shares with Shyamalan's film a plot element that adds to the unsettling nature of both movies.