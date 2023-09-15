You May Want To Keep A Close Eye On The Body Language In A Haunting In Venice

In the world of film criticism, critics are often dismissed by people who think that cinema should not be overanalyzed, or in some cases, analyzed at all. The expression goes that we should simply be able to "turn off our brains and enjoy the movie." It's a philosophy that argues that films are passive forms of entertainment: art that is intended to be merely ephemeral, with nothing to challenge our perspectives or preconceived notions, and no lasting impact on our psyche.

To put it another way, for those who wish to turn off their brains, movies are — to quote "The Simpsons" (albeit a little out of context) — "just a bunch of stuff that happened."

And while it may be tempting to try to disassociate and view motion pictures in as close to a vacuum as our minds can muster, filmmakers are usually trying to get us to snap out of that. Sure, some films may be soothing balms, but most are attempting to shake their audience out of complacency, and violently if necessary. Artists typically want their audience to feel something while experiencing their art, and to think at least a little bit about what the artist has done, or is doing.

Perhaps no motion picture genre embodies the active moviegoing experience as profoundly as the "whodunnit," a mystery whose solution is usually kept from the audience until the finale. If you "turned off your brain" while watching a whodunnit you couldn't enjoy the film on its intended level. You're supposed to scan every scene for clues, to see if you can outthink both the characters and the storytellers behind the camera. To fully appreciate a whodunnit, I argue that you need to turn your brain all the way on.

And in the case of Kenneth Branagh's "A Haunting in Venice," it seems that cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos agrees.