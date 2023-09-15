Is Freddy Vs. Jason 2 Happening? The First One Left The Door Open For A Rematch

Ronny Yu's 2003 horror/action flick "Freddy vs. Jason" gave audiences pretty much everything they might want in a sensationalized cross-over between "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Friday the 13th." In addition to the requisite cast of pretty young people getting chopped into pieces by one of the film's two title villains, it featured every iteration of fight between Freddy and Jason. There was a fight in the dream world (where Freddy had the upper hand) and a fight at a real-world campground (where Jason did). There was a lot of growling, cutting, slashing, etc. Whichever villain was your favorite, you saw what you wanted to see.

At the end, the actual victor was left a little ambiguous. It seemed for a moment that Jason (Ken Kirzinger) was the winner, as he emerged from Crystal Lake, post-conflagration, holding the severed head of Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). Freddy, however, still possessed of his supernatural powers, wasn't quite dead. The last shot of the movie was Freddy's severed head winking at the camera. That's a satisfying victory for both "Friday" heads and "Elm Street" fanatics.

The ambiguity of the ending — not to mention the film's overwhelming financial success — had some horror fans clamoring for more. And indeed, several ideas were floated in the wake of "Freddy vs. Jason" that would have brought additional iconic monsters to the fight. In early drafts of the "FvJ" script, Freddy and Jason — in an epilogue — would have been dragged into Hell to face Pinhead from "Hellraiser." There were also "Freddy vs. Jason 2" treatments floating around Hollywood that would have involved Ash from the "Evil Dead" movies. One of those treatments, by New Line executive Jeff Katz, eventually mutated into the limited comics series "Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash" in 2007.

But where do we stand now?