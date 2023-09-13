LEGO's Avengers: Endgame Final Battle Is A Clever But Incomplete Tribute To Marvel's Movie

When "Avengers: Endgame" arrived in theaters, there was plenty of praise from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans around the world, but there was one celebrated moment that wasn't quite the home run it should have been. In the film's final battle, all of the (surviving) female characters from across the history of the MCU suddenly come together to help Captain Marvel accompany the Infinity Gauntlet and all the Infinity Stones into the Quantum Realm portal that has just been activated in the wrecked van Scott Lang has been driving around after being stuck in the atomic world for five years.

Aside from the fact that Captain Marvel immediately proves after this moment that she doesn't really need anyone else's help to deal with Thanos, this felt like a contrived feminist tribute to acknowledge Marvel's mishandling of female characters over the years. As former /Film editor Hoai-Tran Bui described the scene back in 2019, "Just look how many female characters there are, and how awesome they look! No matter that none of these characters have crossed paths before, or that they seemed to have heard some kind of "woman radar" that gathered them all together. It was a satisfying fan-service moment that was built up from ... nothing."

That brings us to LEGO's building brick recreation of this very moment in "Avengers: Endgame," which also feels like it comes with its own shortcomings. However, at the same time, the economical diorama build of this scene, complete with a roster of female superhero minifigures, offers up some cool Easter eggs and thoughtful engineering. In some ways, it makes for a very cool display piece, but it could have been even better if it was a little more complete.

Let's take a closer look at this "Avengers: Endgame" LEGO set below.