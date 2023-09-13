The Dark Harvest Trailer Promises A Proper Halloween Treat For Horror Fans Next Month

It's September, which means it's officially Halloween season. What's that? You think Halloween doesn't start until October? Well, you're wrong! Get the hell out of here! Okay, now that we've cleared that up, let's talk about "Dark Harvest." This new horror film looks like it could be a fun little Halloween treat. Based on the trailer below, it's loaded with style, and it has a killer premise: a small town has to deal with a local boogeyman or else face the wrath of a terrible curse. I hate it when that happens.

The film is based on the book by Norman Partridge, and comes from David Slade, the filmmaker behind "30 Days of Night." You might recall that this flick was supposed to arrive back in 2021. Then the pandemic got in the way, and it kept getting delayed over and over again. Now it's ready to arrive next month, just in time for Halloween proper.

So watch the trailer below ... if you dare.