The Dark Harvest Trailer Promises A Proper Halloween Treat For Horror Fans Next Month
It's September, which means it's officially Halloween season. What's that? You think Halloween doesn't start until October? Well, you're wrong! Get the hell out of here! Okay, now that we've cleared that up, let's talk about "Dark Harvest." This new horror film looks like it could be a fun little Halloween treat. Based on the trailer below, it's loaded with style, and it has a killer premise: a small town has to deal with a local boogeyman or else face the wrath of a terrible curse. I hate it when that happens.
The film is based on the book by Norman Partridge, and comes from David Slade, the filmmaker behind "30 Days of Night." You might recall that this flick was supposed to arrive back in 2021. Then the pandemic got in the way, and it kept getting delayed over and over again. Now it's ready to arrive next month, just in time for Halloween proper.
So watch the trailer below ... if you dare.
Watch the Dark Harvest trailer
I'm a sucker for all-things-Halloween, and I really like what I see here. Cornfields, sunsets, creepy masks, lots of ominous imagery? This trailer has it all! While the film's long delay does give me pause, I'm holding out hope that this becomes a new seasonal classic; the type of horror flick I throw on every spooky season to get myself in the mood for Halloween. I could always use another film like that.
Here's the official synopsis:
In a cursed town, the annual harvest becomes a brutal battle for survival. On Halloween 1963, Sawtooth Jack, a terrifying legend, rises from the cornfields, threatening the town's children. Groups of boys unite to defeat the murderous scarecrow before midnight. Richie, a rebellious outcast, joins the run, motivated by his brother's previous victory. As the hunt progresses, Richie makes a shocking discovery and faces a pivotal choice to break the relentless cycle.
I, for one, would simply move the hell out of any town where something or someone like Sawtooth Jack was lurking about, but that's me. "Dark Harvest" will play in Alamo Drafthouse Theaters for one night only, on October 11. After that, those of us unlucky enough to not live near a Drafthouse will be able to watch the film on digital on Friday, October 13, 2023. Spooky!