Why Marcia Strassman Left M*A*S*H After Only Six Episodes

People like to tell you that film and television are basically interchangeable now, but that is far from the truth. Each medium has its own strengths, and while they utilize similar filmmaking techniques, the stories told in one medium are not necessarily suited to be transported to the other. In the case of television, stories are heavily reliant on a sturdy ensemble. Being a more condensed art form, films can so easily hone in on the inner life of one character, but with a long-running TV series, spending all your time with one person would become monotonous and give you a false sense of the world they inhabit.

This is especially true of sitcoms. Comedy is built on action and reaction, and to build that kind of back-and-forth, you are going to need a cast of characters to show up week after week to bounce off one another, as well as grow together as the show goes on. Determining the right amount of people to populate that ensemble, though, can be tricky. For some shows, having a small core is best for comedic opportunities and insulating the characters in their own worldview, such as the quartet in "Seinfeld." Others require a wider swath of people to follow, such as "Modern Family." In order to show the chaos and complexity of that family tree, the show needed 10 series regulars at the start, which eventually grew to 13 in the final season.

Sometimes, creators try to force a character into the series' main ensemble, and that just doesn't work out in the end. Writers may think this character is important but ultimately, the character makes the ensemble too unwieldy. This is what happened with Marcia Strassman as Nurse Margie Cutler during her six-episode stint on the first season of "M*A*S*H."