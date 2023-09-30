J.J. Abrams' Star Trek Was Heavily Inspired By The Lives Of The Beatles

Few fictional partnerships are as famous as that of Captain James T. Kirk and first officer Spock. The dynamic "Star Trek" duo's relationship has become the stuff of legends in the decades since the pair was first introduced in Gene Roddenberry's seminal series, but even when the show was on the air, Kirk and Spock were popular. The characters played by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy inspired fervent fans to all but invent modern fanfiction, and soon after the original series run ended, fan magazines, collectibles, and conventions had already become the new norm for viewers of the show. The "Star Trek" fandom was fervent, but in the cultural landscape of the '60s, it was easily eclipsed by a different fan phenomena that rocked the world: Beatlemania.

On the surface, The Beatles and "Star Trek" might seem like they have little in common besides their place in the zeitgeist in the 1960s, but according to "Star Trek" reboot co-writer Roberto Orci, there's a clear parallel between Starfleet's most legendary heroes and the music industry's most iconic songwriting duo. "We looked at John Lennon and Paul McCartney's friendship as part of our model for Kirk and Spock when we were writing," Orci revealed in Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross' 2016 book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years From The Next Generation To J.J. Abrams."