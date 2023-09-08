Jean-Claude Van Damme Is Kicking His Way Into The New Mortal Kombat Game

As for the full circle nature of it all, Van Damme was instrumental in the creation of "Mortal Kombat" in the early days before the first groundbreaking game arrived in 1992. Co-creator Ed Boom recently appeared on "Hot Ones" to explain that "Our original intention was to make Van Damme: The Arcade Game." That didn't pan out. But two decades later, they got Van Damme on board for the latest installment.

"I don't know if he declined or never got to it, but again, this is a couple of 20-something-year-old kids who wanted to make a video game. I can see how Van Damme would go, 'No, we're not doing this.' We tried a number of times going back and forth with him. This time we hit the lottery and we got him. We actually have his voice, he's gonna be the Johnny Cage character. It's the absolute full-circle moment."

It feels like a role that Van Damme was born to play, as Johnny Cage is an action movie star with a martial arts background. Interestingly enough, the actor has now been a part of two of the biggest fighting game franchises out there, as he famously starred in the much-maligned but sometimes passionately defended 1994 "Street Fighter" movie.

The game itself is going to reboot for the series continuity. "Mortal Kombat 11" sort of blew up the timeline and the powers that be decided it was reboot time. In this latest game, players will "discover a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe created by Fire God Liu Kang." Because things are awesome sometimes, Jean-Claude Van Damme is a part of this new universe. If I may? F*** yeah.

"Mortal Kombat 1" arrives on September 19, 2023, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.