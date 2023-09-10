Barbie's Marketing Team Had Concerns Over Its 2001: A Space Odyssey Parody

The opening scenes of Greta Gerwig's blockbuster "Barbie" feature multiple young girls, each of them dressed in drab, mid-'50s frocks, playing with baby dolls. A narrator (Helen Mirren) notes, prior to 1959, babies were the only doll option for kids, implying that little girls were being trained for their eventual expected role as housewives and mothers. Surreally, the girls are playing out in a vast, prehistorical desert, with no homes or parents anywhere to be seen.

Then, she appears.

Standing about 15-feet tall, Barbie (Margot Robbie) manifests in the dirt nearby. She stands there, statuesque, presenting the young girls with the next step in their playtime evolution. Baby dolls are instantly a thing of the past. Barbie, an adult doll, is now going to be the girls' whole world. The girls wander in idle awe up to Barbie, touching her leg, making sure she's real. One of the girls begins dramatically smashing her baby doll on the rocks, filled with wrath that she was ever forced to play with such a trifling object. She throws the baby into the air. In a hard cut, the discarded baby becomes the film's title card.

It doesn't take a very sophisticated cineaste to see Gerwig's re-staging of several key moments from Stanley Kubrick's 1968 classic "2001: A Space Odyssey." Gerwig merely replaced Kubrick's protohumans with young girls, the mysterious evolution-sparking black monolith with Barbie, and the protohumans' weaponized tapir bone with a hurled babydoll.

"2001" is hardly oblique to most adult audiences, but according to a recent interview with Variety, Josh Goldstine, Warner Bros.' president of global marketing, felt that it might be too obscure for some of the younger kids in the audience.