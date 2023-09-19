Harry Potter Director Chris Columbus Was In Fear Of Being Fired Every Day On Set

Before we knew about the beliefs of author J.K. Rowling, the world fell in love with the Harry Potter books. Then we got to see them on the big screen with the eight-film series. We were introduced to actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, and we got to see the magical school of our childhood dreams come to life.

The first two films about the boy wizard — "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" and "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" — were directed by Chris Columbus, who had no small amount of experience making movies that kids love. He is, of course, responsible for films like "Home Alone," "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," "Adventures in Babysitting," and "Mrs. Doubtfire." That didn't mean that he wasn't nervous about taking on a franchise like this, however. People, including myself, would line up at midnight in our Hogwarts House scarves to get each new book and stay up all night reading it to the end. Babysitters and the children they read the books to alike dreamed of getting their Hogwarts owl saying they'd been accepted to the school for Witchcraft and Wizardry, saw themselves are the brainy Hermione, or wished for their own magical mentor like Dumbledore.

This was no small thing that Columbus was taking on. That said, according to a 2020 Collider interview with Columbus, he was worried about being fired every day on set at the beginning of his Hogwarts tenure.