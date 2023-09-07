Cool Stuff: Paramount Scares Vol. 1 Box Set Brings Smile, Rosemary's Baby, Pet Sematary & More To 4K
Now that it's officially September, we can start looking forward to Halloween season. It's not as if September offers anything fun after Labor Day provides a day off, so we might as well get in the spooky spirit. Paramount Pictures certainly isn't wasting time celebrating terror, because they've just announced their new Paramount Scares Vol. 1 box set that brings a collection of horror films to 4K Ultra HD physical media.
The Paramount Scares Vol. 1 limited edition box set comes with five films, each in stunning 4K with their own assembly of special features (more details on that below). Here are the movies you'll find in the box set:
- "Rosemary's Baby" - Newly remastered on 4K Ultra HD, this iconic classic celebrates its 55th anniversary this year. With groundbreaking camerawork and bone-chilling suspense, "Rosemary's Baby" gave birth to the modern thriller. Featuring extraordinary performances — including Ruth Gordon in an Oscar-winning role as an eccentric neighbor — the film received extensive critical praise. Widely considered to be one of the greatest horror films of all time, "Rosemary's Baby" was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2014.
- "Pet Sematary" - Written for the screen by internationally renowned author Stephen King and based on his iconic bestseller, director Mary Lambert's thrilling "Pet Sematary" electrified audiences upon its release in 1989, earning more than $57 million to become the highest grossing horror film of the time. The shocking depiction of unspeakable evil was remastered in 4K under the supervision of Lambert using the original film negative.
- "Crawl" - Produced by Sam Raimi and directed by Alexandre Aja, this unexpected and suspense-filled creature feature took audiences and critics by storm with its story of a father and daughter trying to survive a hurricane beneath a house filling with water ... and alligators.
- "Smile" - This terrifying and inventive film from writer and director Parker Finn became a true horror phenomenon, earning more than $217 million at the global box office and becoming the #1 original horror movie of 2022. A sequel is in development with Finn set to return as director.
What's the mystery movie?
Now, you might be thinking to yourself, "Hang on, that was only four films." Well, that's because the fifth film is a mystery for now. As you'll see in the display above, that fifth film is being kept a secret. All Paramount says about the fifth movie in the press release is this:
"Delivering even more suspense and surprise, the fifth film in the box set is a secret. The fan-favorite movie makes its 4K Ultra HD debut with the release of this collection."
That means this is the first time this movie has been available on 4K Ultra HD, so feel free to start speculating which Paramount Pictures horror movies haven't been given the 4K treatment and might be included in this box set. As of now, it's evenly keeled between classic horror and modern hits, so it could be something from the past or a more recent title. We'll have to wait and see.
All of the movies are housed in deluxe packaging with sleeve artwork that is exclusive to this collection. Plus, there's a collector's edition of a Fangoria magazine featuring all of the movies in the box set, a collectible pin featuring the Paramount Scares logo, and a sticker sheet referencing each of the titles. As you'll see, there's a sticker for the mystery movie that's been obscured, so they're really trying to build up the hype around that secret title.
Parmaount Scares Vol. 1 will be released on October 24, 2023, and since this is the first volume, we're betting we'll get a new box set like this every year or so.
For a full roster of all the special features on each movie, look below.
All the Paramount Scare Vol. 1 special features
"Rosemary's Baby" Special Features
- "Rosemary's Baby" – A Retrospective
- Mia and Roman
- Theatrical Trailer
- 50th Anniversary "Red Band" Trailer
"Pet Sematary" Special Features
- Commentary by director Mary Lambert
- "Pet Sematary": Fear and Remembrance
- "Pet Sematary": Revisitation
- Stephen King Territory
- The Characters
- Filming the Horror
- Galleries
- Storyboards Introduction by Mary Lambert
- Storyboards
- Behind the Scenes
- Marketing
"Crawl" Special Features
- Intro to Alternate Opening (HD)
- Alternate Opening (HD)
- Deleted and Extended Scenes (HD)
- Beneath "Crawl" (HD)
- Category 5 Gators: The VFX of "Crawl" (HD)
- Alligator Attacks (HD)
"Smile" Special Features
- Commentary by director Parker Finn
- Something's Wrong with Rose: Making "Smile"
- Flies on the Wall: Inside the Score
- Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by director Parker Finn
- "Laura Hasn't Slept" – Original Short with Introduction by director Parker Finn