James Bond's Producers Wanted To Cut Two Of Casino Royale's Defining Scenes

The world was a drastically different place when the James Bond film series kicked off in 1962 with "Dr. No." Gender roles were still set in stone. It was a man's world, one in which women were expected to keep a clean and orderly house while the breadwinner put in his forty hours a week. Should a woman seek employment outside of the home, it's because they were single (weird, especially after a certain age) and could type or file up a storm.

In movies, unmarried women tended to be tragic figures or femme fatales (when they weren't queens or goddesses). If they weren't desperate for a good man to make them whole, they were hellbent on compromising and destroying one. Or they were tools of wealthy, nefarious men, like the Bond girls. Beginning with Ursula Andress' Honey Ryder, the Bond girl was typically a femme fatale who helplessly fell for the British secret agent's rough charm (Connery's 007 wasn't above slapping a woman if he perceived her impertinent). They had ludicrously sexual names (still a miracle to me that "Goldfinger" got away with Pussy Galore in 1964), and, at best, just enough going on in the noggin to earn Bond's respect.

The exception in the 1960s Bond run was Countess Teresa ("Tracy") di Vicenzo in "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." The daughter of a European crime boss, Tracy is not a sassy piece of eye candy. Intellectually, she is Bond's equal. Emotionally, she's a mess, but understandably so — and her inner turmoil brings out Bond's insecurities. They had to wait for Connery to dip out of the franchise to attempt a character like Tracy (played with uncommon-for-the-series nuance by the great Diana Rigg), and, sadly, the film didn't stick because critics and audiences rejected neu-Bond George Lazenby.

So it was more of the sexist same for decades until 007's stewards stared irrelevance in the face and boldly rebooted with 2006's "Casino Royale." And even then, there were a couple of "Bond wouldn't do that" speed bumps.