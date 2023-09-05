Cool Stuff: Bring The Oneders Home With Mondo's That Thing You Do! Vinyl Soundtrack
"You mean actually make a record? A record record, record?"
The Wonders, formerly known as The Oneders, are about to make a splash on vinyl yet again. The soundtrack for the Tom Hanks-directed comedy "That Thing You Do!" is getting the vinyl soundtrack treatment, celebrating the story of the fictional one-hit wonders who skyrocketed on the Billboard charts and disappeared just as quickly. Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, and Ethan Embry played the band in question (and they reunited at the height of the pandemic), while Tom Hanks portrayed the record executive who brought them to stardom.
In collaboration with Play-Tone, Sony Music, and 20th Century Studios, Mondo is releasing a special edition of the soundtrack featuring the earworm of a title song, as well as some of The Wonders' lesser celebrated tracks, including their big screen appearance singing "Shrimp Shack" as Cap'n Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Along with The Wonders, you'll hear some other classic throwbacks from The Saturn 5, The Vicksburgs, The Chanltrellines, and more.
An official press release from the office of Mr. A.M. White, President, Play-Tone Media Entertainment says:
THE WONDERS' single hit song "That Thing You Do!" peaked at Number 2 on the charts in August of 1964. Recorded in five takes in a church in Erie, Pennsylvania two months earlier, the record unmistakably captures the raw, springing power of a band that could have gone places. "That Thing" and it's B-Side "All My Only Dreams," recorded in one take the same night, became the fastest rising record in the history of Play-Tone label because the combination of James Mattingly's lead vocal and rhythm guitar, Lenny Haise's spirited guitar solo, a steady bass line, and the solid heartbeat of Guy Patterson's drums make a record far better than it should have been. This happens sometimes.
'You guys look great in gold, have I told you that?'
The press release continues, complete with a few references to the movie itself:
The surprising talent of The Wonders was just as evident live as it is on this, the band's only record. As last minute additions to the Play-Tone Galaxy of Stars, The Wonders thrilled crowds throughout the mid-west with a set of songs that grew by, literally, public demand. With the then state-of- the-art Clavius K-135 Portable Recording system (with Quad Yoshikawa Microphones and a Floating Element Carbonite Tape) two other songs by The Wonders were recorded live during an afternoon show at the Illinois State Fair in late July 1964. Along with other records from the period and from the Play-Tone Stable of Artists, they have been digitally re-mixed, re-mastered and augmented especially for the vinyl you now hold.
"Dance With Me Tonight" features Lenny Haise on Lead Vocal, a step up from his usual duties of background and harmony. Listen for the new Rickenbacker twelve string, the much improved T.B. Player on Fender Jazz Bass, and Guy Patterson's ferocious percussion.
"Little Wild One" opened the set, with James Mattingly covering the Theodore Truman hit from the summer before.
On top of that, the vinyl soundtrack also includes a recording of "That Thing You Do!" as recorded from the live broadcast of the Hollywood Television Showcase. You might remember that as the night Scott "Wolfman" Pell sat in for T. B. Player on bass, with the latter wandering off to become a Marine. But that's not all! Included with the "That Thing You Do!" soundtrack will be a 7-inch LP replica of The Wonders' first single, which you should know very well by the time the credits have rolled on the movie.
Mondo will have an exclusive splatter vinyl variant (seen above), as well as 140 gram black vinyl, and it sounds like Enjoy the Ride Records may have some variants of their own, so you may want to head over there to see what's cooking as well. Otherwise, the Mondo version of the "That Thing You Do!" soundtrack will be available for pre-order starting at 1:00 PM EST on Wednesday, September 6, and it will ship in October.