Cool Stuff: Bring The Oneders Home With Mondo's That Thing You Do! Vinyl Soundtrack

"You mean actually make a record? A record record, record?"

The Wonders, formerly known as The Oneders, are about to make a splash on vinyl yet again. The soundtrack for the Tom Hanks-directed comedy "That Thing You Do!" is getting the vinyl soundtrack treatment, celebrating the story of the fictional one-hit wonders who skyrocketed on the Billboard charts and disappeared just as quickly. Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn, and Ethan Embry played the band in question (and they reunited at the height of the pandemic), while Tom Hanks portrayed the record executive who brought them to stardom.

In collaboration with Play-Tone, Sony Music, and 20th Century Studios, Mondo is releasing a special edition of the soundtrack featuring the earworm of a title song, as well as some of The Wonders' lesser celebrated tracks, including their big screen appearance singing "Shrimp Shack" as Cap'n Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Along with The Wonders, you'll hear some other classic throwbacks from The Saturn 5, The Vicksburgs, The Chanltrellines, and more.

An official press release from the office of Mr. A.M. White, President, Play-Tone Media Entertainment says: