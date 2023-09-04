Crashing A Smash Mouth Concert Gave Rat Race The Perfect Ending

Today came the sad news that Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell died at 56. Smash Mouth is undoubtedly best known today for the fact their 1999 hit song "All Star" played at the very beginning of the first "Shrek" movie. Like with everything else related to "Shrek," the song has become a bit of a meme.

It's easy to forget, however, that before "Shrek" debuted at Cannes and went on to win the very first Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, "All Star" was a smash hit way before Shrek. It was considered one of the best songs of 1999 and even got nominated for the Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal Grammy. While "Shrek" immortalized it, it was actually another film from 2001 that gave us the best use of "All Star," and one of the best endings to a movie of the last 20 years.

That's right, the perfect ending to the Jerry Zucker ensemble comedy "Rat Race."

Rat Race" is a film heavily inspired by "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World," with an ensemble cast that includes Rowan Atkinson, Whoopi Goldberg, Cuba Gooding Jr., Breckin Meyer, Jon Lovitz, Kathy Najimy, Seth Green, Amy Smart, John Cleese and many more. The film centers on an incredibly stupid game where six teams of people race from Las Vegas to New Mexico to find a storage locker with $2 million in cash, all a ruse by an eccentric millionaire who loves to gamble on the dumbest games with his millionaire friends. The movie, of course, ends with all teams somehow converging on one singular spot, crashing a Smash Mouth concert where they all sing "All Star" together.