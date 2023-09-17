How Star Wars Brought Force Ghosts To Life In The Time Before CGI

In 1977, when Darth Vader struck down Sir Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan Kenobi in "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope," audiences new to the rules of this galaxy far, far away figured this was the last we'd see or hear of the old Jedi master. So when he spoke to his mentee, Luke Skywalker, in the cockpit of his X-wing fighter during his incredibly tense trench run, well, it's a wonder the young man didn't freak out and put his spacecraft into the wall like a spacebound Dale Earnhardt. I always thought the old man should've given Luke a heads-up prior to the assault on the Death Star, just to let him know he might drop by with some disembodied pointers if things got a little hairy.

In any event, this stirring moment let a legion of newly-minted "Star Wars" fans know that Jedi of Kenobi's Forceful magnitude are forever keeping an eye on their most gifted students from the afterlife. And should a Jedi find themselves in an isolated setting populated with nothing but a bunch of swamp slugs and Jubba birds, they might even pay a visit in shimmery ghost form.

This was one of many lessons Luke learned while stranded on Dagobah in "Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back." As with most of the optical effects pioneered or improved upon in these movies, no one balked at the look of the spectral Kenobi. We accepted it as 100% real within the world because these movies were that absorbing, and the FX work was that mindblowingly superb. But after the fifth or sixth viewing, burgeoning filmmakers and FX artists began clamoring for the magicians' secrets. And these details were freely shared in many a making-of book or magazine article.