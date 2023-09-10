George R.R. Martin's Career May Have Never Happened Without The Twilight Zone

Being a writer means you are always on the hunt for the next opportunity. Whether you are a novelist, a screenwriter, a poet, a journalist, or a critic, you constantly have your eyes and ears open for your next chance to write something. Especially if the pay is good, which is a true rarity in the business. You never know when a pitch will hit with someone or whether there's someone out there is reading your work, likes it, and offers you the chance to write something. Take this very job I'm doing now. I applied for the position, didn't hear anything for three months, and had given up hope. Now, I've been writing for /Film for over a year and a half. The life of a writer is chaotic.

This is even true of some of the most successful writers working today. Take George R.R. Martin, the author behind the fantasy book series "A Song of Ice and Fire," which served as the basis for "Game of Thrones." We know him to be one of the most famous authors on the planet right now, but his career as a writer took a lot of twists and turns before he created Westeros. Martin spent the first decade or so of his career publishing a plethora of science-fiction and fantasy short stories and novels. "A Game of Thrones" wouldn't be released until 1996, and Martin was having things published since the early 1970s, which is quite a bit of time cranking out material.

Along the way, Martin fell into something he never thought would happen in his career. He started working in television. Most notably, he found a good deal of work on the Ron Perlman-starring "Beauty and the Beast" series, but it was a classic series' revival that changed his fortunes.