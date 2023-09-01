Classic Sports Movie Rudy Is Coming To 4K With An Extended Director's Cut
Let's just come right out and say it: "Rudy" is one of the greatest sports movies of all time. Whenever a new sports drama comes along and feels cliché, you can blame "Rudy" for doing so many things that have become staples of seeing an underdog overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to achieve their athletic dreams. The film follows scrawny but scrappy dreamer Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger (Sean Astin), who wants nothing more than to attend the University of Notre Dame and play for their legendary football team. Unfortunately, his grades are unimpressive, and his sports prowess leaves plenty to be desired. But that doesn't stop him from doing everything he can to enroll in school and get on that field.
With "Rudy," not only did director David Anspaugh give audiences a story of pure inspiration, but composer Jerry Goldsmith sealed the deal with one of the most beautiful scores ever, so much that editors can't help but use his cues from "The Final Game" in real sports reels. It's a pillar of sports cinema, and it's one of Sean Astin's finest moments (and he had the bruises to earn it).
If you're a fan of "Rudy" like me, even as a graduate of Purdue University, we've got good news. The classic sports movie starring is coming to 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever. But this is more just an upgrade to the high-definition physical media format. When "Rudy" arrives on 4K in November, it will include a new extended director's cut, adding 13 minutes to the runtime. But that's not all, because there will also be a new feature commentary from director David Anspaugh and screenwriter Angelo Pizzo to accompany the director's cut. Do you hear the crowd chants slowly getting louder? Rudy! Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!
'I've been ready for this my whole life'
In an official press release for the 4K release of "Rudy," director David Anspaugh had this to say:
"I'm so pleased to share this new version of 'Rudy,' now in its full and intended Director's Cut presentation. It's a different movie, but in a very good way! The 4K and Atmos upgrades also perfectly enhance the experience, making this the ideal gift for RUDY fans everywhere. Never give up!"
We're not entirely sure what's different about the director's cut of "Rudy," but we do know that it's a 127-minute cut, which is 13 minutes longer than the 114-minute theatrical cut, which will also be included in this release. Along with the new commentary that will accompany the director's cut (which will only be available on the 4K disc and not the included Blu-ray disc), there will also be five additional deleted scenes that have never been released.
These kinds of new special features aren't common to most 4K re-releases, and we can't wait to see how this director's cut differs from the theatrical cut we've been watching for years. Could it possibly be better?
We'll find out when "Rudy" arrives on 4K on November 14, 2023.