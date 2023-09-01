Classic Sports Movie Rudy Is Coming To 4K With An Extended Director's Cut

Let's just come right out and say it: "Rudy" is one of the greatest sports movies of all time. Whenever a new sports drama comes along and feels cliché, you can blame "Rudy" for doing so many things that have become staples of seeing an underdog overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to achieve their athletic dreams. The film follows scrawny but scrappy dreamer Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger (Sean Astin), who wants nothing more than to attend the University of Notre Dame and play for their legendary football team. Unfortunately, his grades are unimpressive, and his sports prowess leaves plenty to be desired. But that doesn't stop him from doing everything he can to enroll in school and get on that field.

With "Rudy," not only did director David Anspaugh give audiences a story of pure inspiration, but composer Jerry Goldsmith sealed the deal with one of the most beautiful scores ever, so much that editors can't help but use his cues from "The Final Game" in real sports reels. It's a pillar of sports cinema, and it's one of Sean Astin's finest moments (and he had the bruises to earn it).

If you're a fan of "Rudy" like me, even as a graduate of Purdue University, we've got good news. The classic sports movie starring is coming to 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever. But this is more just an upgrade to the high-definition physical media format. When "Rudy" arrives on 4K in November, it will include a new extended director's cut, adding 13 minutes to the runtime. But that's not all, because there will also be a new feature commentary from director David Anspaugh and screenwriter Angelo Pizzo to accompany the director's cut. Do you hear the crowd chants slowly getting louder? Rudy! Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!