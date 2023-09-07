Does The Nun 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Five years after "The Nun" became the biggest movie in the history of The Conjuring Universe, Valak the demon nun is back for more. That's right! After being caught in development and, no thanks to the pandemic, delayed for a little while, "The Nun II" is finally upon us, with Bonnie Aarons returning as Valak and Taissa Farmiga suiting up once again as Sister Irene to fight the evil being in the lord's name. Let's get ready to rumble.
It's clear that Warner Bros. has no plans on ending this franchise any time soon, as "The Conjuring 4" and a TV series set in the universe are already in the works. So, does "The Nun II" contain any teases of what's to come? Does this sequel contain a post-credits scene of some kind? We're here to give you a spoiler-free answer to that question, as well as some context to help viewers decide if they need to stick around for the credits, or if they can make a break for the lobby. Again, no spoilers here whatsoever! Fear not and proceed without fear of having the movie ruined. Let's get into it.
Does The Nun II have a credits scene?
Yes, "The Nun II" does have a credits scene. Luckily, Warner Bros. and New Line aren't going to make everyone wait an eternity either, as it's more of a mid-credits scene that takes place after the first chunk of the credits roll. So audiences don't have to wait far longer for a post-credits scene, such as the one that was attached to "Annabelle: Creation" that helped set up "The Nun" spin-off in the first place. As for the importance of the scene in question? That's another question entirely.
How important is the scene?
Certain credits scenes are tossed in just for a little bit of fun, such as the shawarma scene in "The Avengers" or, going way back, the post-credits scene in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." But the one attached to this film has more weight to it, and longtime fans of The Conjuring Universe will be rewarded for sticking around. This is not just some throwaway bit of footage, and fans of these movies should absolutely stick around to see what the filmmakers have planned. Trust us: Do not bail early.
Michael Chaves ("The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It," "The Curse of La Llorona") is in the director's chair, working from a screenplay by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing ("Eli," "The Autopsy of Jane Doe"), and Akela Cooper ("M3GAN," "Malignant"). The cast also includes Jonas Bloquet ("Tirailleurs," "The Nun"), Storm Reid ("The Last of Us," "The Suicide Squad"), and Anna Popplewell ("Fairytale," "The Chronicles of Narnia"). Peter Safran and James Wan are on board as producers, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Gary Dauberman, Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Michael Polaire serving as executive producers.
"The Nun II" hits theaters on September 8, 2023.