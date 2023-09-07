Does The Nun 2 Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Five years after "The Nun" became the biggest movie in the history of The Conjuring Universe, Valak the demon nun is back for more. That's right! After being caught in development and, no thanks to the pandemic, delayed for a little while, "The Nun II" is finally upon us, with Bonnie Aarons returning as Valak and Taissa Farmiga suiting up once again as Sister Irene to fight the evil being in the lord's name. Let's get ready to rumble.

It's clear that Warner Bros. has no plans on ending this franchise any time soon, as "The Conjuring 4" and a TV series set in the universe are already in the works. So, does "The Nun II" contain any teases of what's to come? Does this sequel contain a post-credits scene of some kind? We're here to give you a spoiler-free answer to that question, as well as some context to help viewers decide if they need to stick around for the credits, or if they can make a break for the lobby. Again, no spoilers here whatsoever! Fear not and proceed without fear of having the movie ruined. Let's get into it.