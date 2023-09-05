Why You'll Never See Quentin Tarantino's First Feature Film

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" was released to theaters in 2019, it was promoted as "The 9th Film by Quentin Tarantino." Technically, this is true. Though "Kill Bill" was split into two volumes due to its 247-minute runtime, it is one complete story (one that, hopefully, will someday be available to the public in its intended, un-compromised form). Still, there is one intriguing what-if that could bump Tarantino up into 10 completed features — one that presaged his pop-culture cuisinart sensibility while displaying, in the crudest of forms, his formal daring.

The film is called "My Best Friend's Birthday," and only 36 minutes remain of what was once a 70-minute shoestring-budget indie comedy that, had Tarantino had been able to splice his footage into a coherent story, might've been able to land a competition slot at the Sundance Film Festival. Because, despite its ultra lo-fi aesthetic, it's got a hyper-referential swagger that plays like Jean-Luc Godard on a cocaine binge. There was nothing remotely like it at the time.

What happened to the 70-minute cut? There is the legend, and there is the unsexy truth. Guess which one Tarantino prefers.