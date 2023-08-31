LEGO's New Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Is A Laborious But Wonderful Build

What makes LEGO's Hogwarts Castle and Grounds model truly great to me is how economical it is compared to the larger micro-scale set. As someone who has quite a growing LEGO collection, finding space to display the larger modular sets, even on a micro-scale, can be challenging. But this model allows you to put the entire Hogwarts castle on display without taking up a huge area. It can act as the anchor of a cool Harry Potter display next to your collection of books or even the center of your own LEGO collection featuring some of the smaller playsets that bring to life the interiors of Hogwarts. In fact, because this set is smaller than the other Hogwarts LEGO build, it actually features even more of the castle and grounds, including the greenhouses and other towers.

Ethan Anderton

However, though this model has a larger scope, it's still missing one key element, and that's Hagrid's Hut. I believe that's because the hut is too far off the grounds to actually fit within the parameters of the model's geography, but it would have been nice if it was included as a separate piece or even on a small offshoot path from the primary model display. Thankfully, there are some other cool details that fill in the surrounding areas of Hogwarts.

Ethan Anderton

For example, inspired by "Goblet of Fire," you'll see the old ship that the Durmstrang wizarding school uses to magically arrive in the Black Lake, complete with some surging water surrounding it, as well as the flying carriage that brings the Beauxbatons school to Hogwarts, suspended in the air near the Great Hall.

Ethan Anderton

But I think my personal favorite touch, because it's just so tiny and cute, is the Whomping Willow hanging out in the corner of the model, including three small pieces that provide the tiniest representation of the Weasleys' flying Ford Anglia from "Chamber of Secrets."

Ethan Anderton

As a bonus, the set also features a golden statue minifigure of The Architect of Hogwarts, the wizard responsible for building the school with founder Rowena Ravenclaw. The Architect is never referred to by name, but you can see the statue in "Chamber of Secrets," "Order of the Phoenix," and "The Half-Blood Prince." There are a couple of spots on the model's frame where this figure can be situated to complete the display.

Ethan Anderton

If you're a LEGO collector and a Harry Potter fan who is short on space and trying to avoid spending hundreds more dollars on all the other Hogwarts LEGO sets out there, this is a satisfying and cool build that will look good on the shelf. You can order it now for $169.99 from The LEGO Shop.