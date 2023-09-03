10 Horror Movies That Were Flawless Except For A Single Scene

In the DVD commentary for "Scream 6," directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett acknowledge the longstanding rules governing the franchise. Canonically, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett recognize that, even when armed with a gun, characters leave franchise killer Ghostface to flee instead of chasing him down and stopping the killing spree in the first act. Like all horror franchises, "Scream" comes with its own brand of incredulity. The first entry's killers are expectedly as smart (or as dumb) as the plot demands scene to scene. However, director Wes Craven's mastery of tone and proximal staging ensures the seams never show. Audiences are simply there for the ride. Mostly.

A masterclass in meta slashers — and, truthfully, horror in general — "Scream" has endured for decades on account of its wit. It's intelligent, subversive, and clever, wryly willing to play by the rules when it counts and break them when it doesn't. The first "Scream" is nearly perfect, even if two brief beats seem lazy in an otherwise expertly assembled shocker. In the second act, series protagonist Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is twice stalked by Ghostface. The camera zooms in first on Ghostface as he hides in the bushes in the middle of the day. Later, he's costumed and skulking around the aisles of a local grocery store. Proximally, the killers couldn't possibly be in either location. Even if they could, the risk would be too great. It's a hoary cliché in an otherwise perfect movie.