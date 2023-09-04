How Harry Potter Saved Children Of Men From Getting Scrapped For Good

For a movie that fits firmly in the dystopian sci-fi genre, Alfonso Cuarón's 2006 film "Children of Men" makes for one of the most truly terrifying films ever. In a world (London, 2027) where infertility has been the law of the land for eighteen years and resources have dwindled, humanity has turned on itself. It's like the grimmest of '70s science fiction films, only made by a master filmmaker at the peak of his powers. While it might have taken a tragedy for him to become committed to the film, his passion is evident in every frame.

More than anything out of the ordinary, the movie's vision of London looks distressingly normal, with office workers attending to business as usual despite chaos and bombings. As a television PSA seen early on notes, "Only Britain Soldiers On." The movie opens with the death of an 18-year-old, the world's youngest person. And things just get more hopeless from there, following disillusioned Theo (Clive Owen) as he attempts to protect the first pregnant woman (Clare-Hope Ashitey) the world's seen in decades.

Cuarón began preparing "Children of Men" following the release of his 2001 film "Y tu mamá también," but there was no way to fast-track the film into production. It wasn't as if the P. D. James novel on which it was based had the ingredients of a crowd-pleaser. Discussions around the movie's making were usually fruitless, with Cuarón's typical artistry facing headlong against the demands of studio executives. Such tension typically spelled death for more ambitious sci-fi films, and it would have likely happened to "Children of Men." Luckily, Cuarón was able to find another job that would keep "Children of Men" alive: directing "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban."