Quentin Tarantino's Weirdest Role Was In A Steven Spielberg Video Game

Because Spielberg is all about realism, in an infuriating (but possibly practical decision based on the limitations of '90s tech) decision, once you've finally put the movie together, the game makes you sit and wait for your movie to render in-game. Granted, it's not the hours upon hours an actual film would take, but it's still anywhere between 10-15 minutes. You can't click out, either. You literally just sit there and let it roll.

Eventually, you'll get to see your finished movie and show it to an audience, and most people will love it, but there will always be at least one loudmouth hater who thinks they could have done a better job. Good news, Twitter might not have existed in the 1990s, but That Guy certainly did! The more you play the game, the more options you'll unlock like a bigger budget, more camera angles of the scenes, new music/sound, and the director's dream — more shooting days.

This game marks Tarantino's last major acting role in something not made by him before focusing his attention on writing/directing full-time with the occasional cameo and documentary appearance thrown in for good measure. And although the game was thought to be a relic of the past, "Steven Spielberg's Director's Chair" was actually re-launched in 2020 by game creator and Carnegie University lecturer Paolo Pedercini. He adapted the game to be a browser-friendly alternative to booting up a 25+ year-old computer, and it plays out like a Choose Your Own Adventure game. You have just about as much agency with this game as you did with the original, which is to say, not a whole lot!

At the very least, if you didn't get the chance to play the game when it was released (or weren't even alive then), you can now enjoy the riveting experience in all of its pixelated glory.