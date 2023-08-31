The Creator Star John David Washington Made His Geek Bonafides Clear In An Early Meeting

In the upcoming film "The Creator," John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman," "Tenet") plays Joshua, an ex-special forces agent who is going through some personal issues. The film is set in the future where artificial intellience and humans are in a war after the former nukes Los Angeles. Joshua is asked to take out the Creator, who 20th Century Studios calls "the elusive architect of advanced A.I.," who has created a secret weapon to stop the entire war and could mean the end of the human race. Joshua is supposed to destroy this weapon as well, however, it appears in the form of a little human child, making his mission rather difficult to follow up on.

/Film's own Vanessa Armstrong attended a sneak preview event where 30 minutes of footage from "The Creator" was screened, complete with a Q&A with writer/director Gareth Edwards ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"), where the he spoke about meeting Washington for the first time. The actor (who is the son of Denzel Washington) made it very clear that he is a proud geek, something which initially caught Edwards off guard, and not in a good way, at least at first.