The Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 4 Premiere Is Jam-Packed With Voyager Easter Eggs

This post contains spoilers for the season 4 premiere of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

The first episode of the fourth season of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Twovix," plunges Trekkies straight into a cauldron of "Star Trek: Voyager" references. It's as if the writers had been saving up all their "Voyager" jokes and, golly, just couldn't stand holding back any longer. Fans of Captain Janeway and her famous, decades-old vessel will have a bloody field day spotting all the references to particular 1990s episodes, and seeing the hallways and bridge of the U.S.S. Voyager realized in animation will certainly provide a thrill. The makers of "Lower Decks" even threw in a few notable notes from Jerry Goldsmith's orchestral theme song, and cast "Voyager" actor Ethan Phillips in a notable supporting role. Those "Voyager" fans are of an intrepid class.

Even the plot of "Twovix" is a spiritual sequel to the "Voyager" episode "Tuvix" (May 6, 1996), an infamous chapter in the show's history wherein a transporter accident merged the characters of Tuvok (Tim Russ) and Neelix (Phillips). The resulting entity, Tuvix (Tom Wright) argued that it loved being alive in its new state and that Tuvok and Neelix were now dead. Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) found a way to separate Tuvix back into her two old crew members and proceeded to resurrect them ... at the express protestations of Tuvix. He pleaded for his life, and Janeway murdered him.

The episode still comes up to this day, and Janeway is often lambasted for outright killing Tuvix in cold blood. Indeed, Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) even points out Janeway's ethical failure. "Twovix," thanks to Voyager's propensity for such things, sees two of the characters from the U.S.S. Cerritos "Tuvixed" into one. Then two more are Tuvixed. Soon, a dozen characters have become a half dozen characters.

Oh, and there's much more besides.