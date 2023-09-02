Why Christopher Lloyd Wanted His Disney Villain, Judge Doom, To Give You Nightmares

The 1980s was probably the most weird-ass decade of Disney films in the studio's history. It was also yours truly's favorite era from a young age, a time in which the House of Mouse released some of the scariest and most twisted films it's ever made in the hopes of regaining its cultural foothold after years of floundering in the wake of its founder's death. But of all the big swings the company took at that time, none were more successful than 1988's "Who Framed Roger Rabbit."

Distributed by Disney under its Touchstone Pictures label, director Robert Zemeckis' fantasy detective comedy remains the gold standard for live-action/animated hybrid films. It's also full of moments that are pure nightmare fuel for children (and, frankly, a lot of adults, too) thanks to Christopher Lloyd's fiendishly fantastic performance as the diabolical Judge Doom. Lloyd's villain — the most terrifying court official this side of the real-life Supreme Court — is easily one of the best Disney baddies ever. In fact, he may be a little too terrifying, which is why he tends to be absent from Disney's theme parks. As beloved as "Roger Rabbit" is, a pale, unblinking man who's actually a homicidal toon in disguise doesn't exactly lend himself to "The Happiest Place on Earth."

It appears that will finally change in 2023, with Disneyland hinting at Judge Doom being part of this year's Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Party, and just in time for the 35-year anniversary of "Roger Rabbit" (which is surely not an accident). Indeed, a video posted to the park's Instagram alludes to the infamous scene where Doom casually murders a terrified cartoon shoe using a blend of turpentine, acetone, and benzine, aka "The Dip." It's a moment that's traumatized who knows how many people over the years ... just as Lloyd intended.