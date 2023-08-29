Maestro Director Bradley Cooper Was Able To Shoot At Leonard Bernstein's Real-Life Home

Bradley Cooper has had a fascinating career, with comedic roles in some of the best and some of the biggest comedies of the past 20 years, as well as more dramatic roles. But it was really his move towards directing with "A Star Is Born" that showed Cooper had more to offer the film world, with a stunning debut that resulted in some of the catchiest songs of the past few years, a new karaoke staple, and arguably the best of the "A Star Is Born" remakes.

Now, for his next project, Cooper is aiming for the Oscar with a film that feels very much like an auteur flexing his unique vision — "Maestro." The upcoming film is about the late composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, and in order to tell the story, Cooper held a closed and controlled environment, while getting a very close look at Bernstein's life by shooting in the conductor's actual home.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Bernstein's daughter Jamie Bernstein talked about inviting Cooper to Leonard Bernstein's actual home in Fairfield, Connecticut for research — a visit that gave the director an idea. "He said, 'Oh, I could shoot here,'" Bernstein said. "From the very beginning, it was going to be okay with us if he really wanted to do that. And then, gosh, he really did want to do that."