Alan Rickman Played A Foul Prank During A Serious Harry Potter Scene

Radcliffe was asked about any pranks he pulled on set, and he decided instead to talk about one that was pulled on him. Radcliffe explains that this was in the third film "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," and it was in the scene where the kids had gathered in the Great Hall after Dementor attacks and Sirius Black escaping the wizarding prison. He said:

" ... the camera starts very very wide, and comes in so that it's an inch from my face, a very long developing set, yeah, and Alan Rickman decided he would plant one of those fart machines in my, uh, sleeping bag, and they waited until like -the camera had come in for this huge DRAMATIC developing shot, and then unleashed this tremendous noise in the great hall. "I immediately thought: 'This is one of the other kids f****** around, and we were going to get in trouble.' But as it turns out, it was one of the members of Britain's acting royalty. I think I laughed a lot, was probably a bit embarrassed, but it was really really funny."

You can see (and hear) it in the behind-the-scenes footage from the Blu-ray box set. One thing that Radcliffe left out is spoken about there. Cuarón said that Radcliffe had asked to be placed near a "particular girl that he fancied," making this so much worse (and so much funner).

