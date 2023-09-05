A Mission: Impossible Scene Changed Because Tom Cruise & Alec Baldwin Were 'Blind With Pain'

Anyone who has seen "Mission: Impossible – Fallout" remembers the film's big antagonist reveal scene. CIA operative August Walker (Henry Cavill), known best for beating up goons in bathrooms and reloading his muscles, is unveiled to be none other than John Lark, an extremist in cahoots with terrorist mastermind Solomon Lane (Sean Harris). This pivotal scene is preceded by an equally tense sequence, where IMF Secretary Alan Hunley (Alec Baldwin) accuses Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) of being Lark, and the two engage in a heated discussion about the mission and the stakes at hand. While this scene flows pretty naturally after the intense action that precedes it, there were practical reasons behind the zoomed-in focus on Hunt and Hunley's faces, who were seen leaning against the table during the scene.

There's a lot to glean from the film's audio commentary, where Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie talk at length about Easter eggs, callbacks, and behind-the-scenes tidbits that helped shape or alter certain scenes. While talking about the safehouse confrontation between Hunt and Hunley, McQuarrie and Cruise explained why this particular scene had to be switched up a little, as both actors were in excruciating physical pain due to separate reasons. This revelation adds fresh layers to the Hunt-Hunley confrontation, which feels so on edge and visceral for a reason, with the deliberate blocking adding more weight to the personal nature of this rift that spills into the professional.

While Hunt had famously sustained injuries after breaking his ankle during a rooftop stunt where his character chased Cavill's Walker/Lark, Baldwin had recently undergone a double hip replacement operation, which made moving about constantly painful. Here's what Cruise and McQuarrie had to say about making the scene work despite these unfortunate factors.