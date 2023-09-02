Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery Filmed His Billy Scenes For Season 4 In A Wild Way

The fourth season of "Stranger Things" was the definition of overstuffed; with multiple genres and settings and a sprawling cast of characters, the show stretched the boundaries of epic storytelling almost beyond its limitations. With more than a year of retrospect, some season 4 plotlines are forgettable, while others are still lodged firmly in our hearts and minds.

But no plot was as universally embraced as Max's, the heartbreaking depression storyline that put actor Sadie Sink's name in award show contention and catapulted Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" back up the charts. Max entered season 4 feeling broken, plagued by grief and survivor's guilt over her brother Billy's (Dacre Montgomery) death. In the fourth episode's emotional climax, she faced off against a hallucinated version of Billy possessed by the monster Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), and it was the most powerful moment of the season if not the entire series.

Yet, somehow, it was directed over Zoom with a ping pong ball eyeline and a hometown set. Montgomery spoke to Awards Daily about the unusual circumstances around his return to the show earlier this summer, revealing that he wasn't able to shoot in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic – so "Stranger Things" brought the set to him. "I was in Australia, and it was very difficult at the time to get out of Oz and into the US and then back into Australia," he explained to the outlet. "So there was a point where I was going to try and have to figure it out, but the Duffer Brothers actually were sort of kind enough to say they'd make it happen in Oz."