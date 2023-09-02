Star Trek: Enterprise Lost Five Whole Days Of Filming Thanks To Scott Bakula's Hair

When making "Star Trek: Enterprise," show creators Rick Berman and Brannon Braga clearly aimed to skew into the "old-fashioned." They wanted to strip "Star Trek" of a lot of its more familiar high-tech machinery, leaving its characters in a more daring, exploratory position. What would it be like to venture out into the cosmos in an 87-person vessel only capable of warp-5, and not equipped with tractor beams, replicators, shields, phasers, or human-ready transporters? What if the Prime Directive hadn't been written yet, and you were familiar with very few alien species? This was meant to be a "Trek" that leaned into the franchise's more frontiersman-like elements.

Even the characters were bold, simple archetypes. Captain John Archer (Scott Bakula) was a smiling, fresh-faced military man eager to "get out there." He was a Boy Scout, not unlike something one might see in a 1950s Western. One can see Archer's character exemplified in something as simple as his haircut. He sported a simple, uncomplicated part, perhaps cribbed from a '50s elementary school yearbook.

As it so happens, that simple, Boy Scout's haircut was the cause of some minor consternation on the set of "Enterprise." It seems that Bakula wanted his hair to look a very particular way, and the show's hair stylists did what he asked, fashioning him with something a little more militant, resembling the hair of NASA heroes of old. However, Bakula's personal style clashed with the vision of one of the series' executives.

In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, series director James L. Conway recalled the kerfuffle over Bakula's hairdo, and how a last-minute change tacked five extra days onto the shooting schedule.