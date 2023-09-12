Loki Season 1 Took Unexpected Inspiration From Teletubbies

"Loki" remains the best TV show in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — a show with a clear vision, great visuals that stood out from the formula of the franchise, and a fantastic and self-contained story that actually developed its main character and took him to new places, including a rare romance in the MCU. All of this while also expanding the overall Marvel universe by properly introducing the idea of the multiverse that has consumed Marvel the past few years, but doing more with the concept than even "Multiverse of Madness."

Indeed, in episode 5, Loki wakes up in the Void at the end of time, a place where those punished by the TVA are sent; a place where Loki meets several variants of himself. While the Void itself looks like your standard post-apocalyptic wasteland inspired by "Mad Max," this one stands out by being inspired in part by "Teletubbies." Yes, you read that right.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, director Kate Herron said she imagined this empty void as not a deserted apocalypse, but as an overgrown garden, the place "where the TVA throw their rubbish in."