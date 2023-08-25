Avengers: Endgame Cut Two Pretty Wild Plots For Captain America

Is there any movie with more "movie" crammed into it than "Avengers: Endgame"? As the climax of The Infinity Saga, the film was tasked with capping off a shared narrative spread out across 21 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies released over 11 years. It's a film that goes from playing like the MCU's answer to "The Leftovers" to an "Ocean's Eleven"-styled assembling-the-heist-crew flick to a zippy time-travel adventure that sees characters stealthily revisiting their pasts like they're Marty McFly trying to avoid running into himself in "Back to the Future Part II." And that's all before the ginormous third-act battle, in which virtually everyone who's ever popped up in an MCU film before joins forces to collectively wail on the villainous Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army for a solid half-hour (if not longer).

With so much material to draw from, it's no surprise to learn "Endgame" scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely chucked a whole lot more ideas at the wall than what made it into the seam-popping three-hour final cut of the film. Giving an example during a 2019 interview with Gothamist, Markus revealed, at one point, the pair had written scenes featuring a younger Thanos prior to the collapse of his home planet Titan. Fun as they were to write, he admitted they "weren't necessary" once the time came for them to start killing their darlings.

Then there were the ideas so outlandish the duo had forgotten actually brainstorming them in the first place. "Like I have here, [this note] says the 'Maltese cube: What if Loki or Thor got off Asgard with the cube?'" McFeely said. "So, yeah, the stuff that I just sort of completely forgot." That included not one but two rather wild storylines concerning Steve "America's Ass" Rogers himself, Captain America (Chris Evans).