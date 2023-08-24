The Best Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In September 2023

It's a rough time to be a fan of "A League of Their Own." Not only has Amazon canceled the excellent TV series adaptation (again), but the movie that inspired it is leaving Netflix. And you know what? It's a great movie, folks. It holds up exceedingly well, and is arguably one of the best sports movies ever made. Based on a true story, "A League of Their Own" asks the shocking question: What if ladies played baseball? With World War II on and all the male ballplayers off fighting the good fight, America's pastime is in need of a boost. And so women step up to the plate! It's such a sharp idea for a movie that you wonder why it took so long to get made. Geena Davis (and her glorious jawline) leads the cast, which also features a very funny Tom Hanks as a drunk ex-player who has to coach these damn girls! And remember: there's no crying in baseball.