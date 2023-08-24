The Best Movies And TV Shows Leaving Netflix In September 2023
Somehow, when we weren't looking, summer was drawing to a close. It's somewhat alarming to realize that fall and winter are both right around the corner, creeping in, bringing cold darkness to us all! As the month changes over, the almighty Netflix algorithm giveth and taketh away. The streaming giant will be kicking several currently available titles to the curb to make way for more stuff, which means you better go through your queue and see what's hitting the bricks and what's sticking around. Luckily, we're here to help, breaking down exactly what's leaving Netflix in September 2023.
A League of Their Own
It's a rough time to be a fan of "A League of Their Own." Not only has Amazon canceled the excellent TV series adaptation (again), but the movie that inspired it is leaving Netflix. And you know what? It's a great movie, folks. It holds up exceedingly well, and is arguably one of the best sports movies ever made. Based on a true story, "A League of Their Own" asks the shocking question: What if ladies played baseball? With World War II on and all the male ballplayers off fighting the good fight, America's pastime is in need of a boost. And so women step up to the plate! It's such a sharp idea for a movie that you wonder why it took so long to get made. Geena Davis (and her glorious jawline) leads the cast, which also features a very funny Tom Hanks as a drunk ex-player who has to coach these damn girls! And remember: there's no crying in baseball.
Annihilation
Alex Garland's "Annihilation," loosely adapted from the novel by Jeff VanderMeer, was a box office flop. That's not surprising, but it is disappointing. Because Garland packs a lot of brilliant sci-fi horror into his strange, haunting film. Natalie Portman plays a biologist who leads a team of women into a mysterious area known as "the shimmer." Things are weird, there, folks! Impossible animals haunt the landscape, and body horror is the rule, not the exception. What does it all mean? There are no easy answers, and I absolutely understand why some people didn't take to the film — it's tough to watch. But if you can get on board with the surreal existential nightmare world Garland is building, you'll be treated to one of the best sci-fi films of the last decade. But make sure you watch it before it leaves Netflix!
Rocky
"Rocky" needs no introduction, right? It's a masterpiece that spawned an entire franchise, and while it's easy to get wrapped up in the many, many sequels, that first film is still the champ. Sylvester Stallone, who also penned the script, is a down-and-out pugilist Rocky Balboa, a punch-drunk palooka who gets the chance to step into the ring with the champ, Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). Can Rocky go the distance? Can he win the heart of sweet, shy Philly girl Adrian (Talia Shire)? What do you think, kids?
Titanic
You don't mess around with Jim. Jim Cameron, that is. The blockbuster filmmaker doesn't miss, and his romantic disaster epic "Titanic" is one of his very best films. Years removed from all the hype, all the swooning melodrama, and the Celine Dion chart-topping song, "Titanic" is what it always was: a damn good movie. Poor artist Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio) wins a ticket on the Titanic and plans to sail to America. Also on board: Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet), a wealthy woman about to enter into a loveless marriage with foppish ghoul Billy Zane. Rose and Jack, young and hot and full of lust, are drawn to each other, but little do they know they're cruising right into history (spoiler alert: the ship sinks).
Star Trek
I'm not a "Star Trek" guy, so I have no real attachment to the many series in the franchise. Perhaps that's why I enjoyed J.J. Abrams' Hollywood-ized take on the material, which throws together an incredibly charismatic cast and sets them on a big blockbuster adventure. What's the story about? I dunno, man, something about time travel and antimatter. It doesn't really matter, though — the threadbare story exists as a framework to merely hang a big summer blockbuster. And on that front, "Star Trek" delivers. Shame about the sequel "Star Trek Into Darkness," though, which kinda sucks (I liked "Star Trek Beyond," for what it's worth).
Leaving Netflix in September 2023
Leaving 9/2/23
The Debt Collector
Leaving 9/4/23
Vampire Academy
Leaving 9/6/23
The Originals: Seasons 1-5
Leaving 9/12/23
Colette
Leaving 9/14/23
Intervention: Season 21
Leaving 9/29/23
Annihilation
Leaving 9/30/23
60 Days In: Season 3
A League of Their Own
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
Clear and Present Danger
Doom
Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1
Kick-Ass
Lawless
Nanny McPhee
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Snow White & the Huntsman
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
Titanic
Warm Bodies