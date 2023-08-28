Room And Girl In The Basement Share A Horrifying True Story

"The Girl in the Basement" changes several parts of the true crime, reducing the young girl's time in confinement from 24 years to two decades and the number of children from seven to four. Elisabeth Fritzl becomes Sarah Cody, a sweet, all-American girl who just wants to be with her first love, Chris, a rugged guy who serenades her with songs and has a motorcycle. Her father, Don, is a tyrannical bully who resents his daughter's newfound independence on her 18th birthday. The filmmakers also add extra tension (because the plot is SO dull...?) by having Sarah attempt to escape twice.

Unfortunately, this adaptation of the Fritzl case is very presentational and does not delve into the character's inner turmoil. The story moves at a breakneck pace, never giving its lead actor Stefanie Scott time to showcase her psychological pain. There is no visible change in her physical performance or makeup to show signs of aging, making the time jumps feel artificial. Our only clue as time passes is when Sarah repeatedly turns to reveal her newly pregnant belly, like a jump scare in a horror film.

Similarly to "Room," Sarah invents a fairy tale story to help her children understand her past and their distressing present. She portrays herself as a fairy princess whose wings have been clipped by her evil father because she loves a prince. At the end of "The Girl in the Basement," her real-life prince Chris shows up on his motorcycle, rescuing her on a ride to their happily ever after. This sentimental ending ignores the difficult realities of Sarah's traumatizing experience and makes romance the main focus — which feels disingenuous in the face of such a life-and-death situation.