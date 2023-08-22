Rebel Moon Trailer Breakdown: A War Amongst The Stars

A not-so-long time ago, in a Burbank studio, Zack Snyder pitched a "Star Wars" movie.

The year was 2012. Disney had just bought Lucasfilm, which gave the company the keys to George Lucas' blockbuster franchise. It was the earliest of days. Lucasfilm leader Kathleen Kennedy was taking meetings with every successful director in Hollywood, which led to a sit-down with Snyder. Snyder was at a critical juncture in his career: after delivering three relatively well-reviewed entertainments in "Dawn of the Dead," "300" and "Watchmen," the filmmaker had stumbled with "Sucker Punch," a wholly original action-fantasy about a group of young women who weaponize their imagination to break free of a mental institution.

Snyder was about to get off the ropes with "Man of Steel," but he sensed a world-building opportunity at Disney. His pitch was to take the "Star Wars" series back to its Akira Kurosawa roots with, as he recently told Vanity Fair, an epic "defending the village space movie." Lucasfilm ultimately passed, but Snyder didn't stop dreaming.

His dream is now a $166 million reality called "Rebel Moon." Made for Netflix, the initial installment of the two-part saga will beam into living rooms on December 22, 2023. Judging from the just-released three-minute, 42-second teaser trailer, it's a space opera that combines the chosen-one premise of "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope" with the bloody palace intrigue of "Game of Thrones." It's also, like "Sucker Punch," a whole-cloth creation. There's no pre-existing IP to ease viewers into the world. It is *gasp* an original movie!

For those daunted by such a prospect, not to worry. Snyder has discussed the narrative in broad terms, which makes what could've been a bewildering teaser somewhat explicable.