Ernest & Celestine: A Trip To Gibberitia Review: Epic Sequel Tackles G-Rated Conformity And Censorship

The French animated film "Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia" executes a music gag you wouldn't expect to be both world-building and silly. With the stoic seriousness of a concert professional, an anthropomorphic bear musician flexes his knuckles over a piano, as if prepping for Sergei Rachmaninoff's "Piano Concerto #2 in C Minor." But instead, he proceeds to plink the C-note repeatedly. There is no variation in the tune except a change in tempo. Then the editing expands the gag by revealing a payoff: the piano really only has one piano key. The crowd lauds his music. The lead bear and mouse, the eponymous Ernest and Celestine, are gobsmacked by this display of "music." At once, they learn the hard way that this country banned multi-note instruments. This gag best represents the family-friendly politics within the "Ernest & Celestine" sequel.

Dare I say the sequel might sing a better tune than the first? It's saying a lot that its own stakes feel special and epic in a way the first film wasn't. This is not a dig at the first 2012 Oscar-nominated "Ernest & Celestine" feature (directed by Stéphane Aubier, Vincent Patar, and Benjamin Renner), which was a delightful buddy-buddy romp about two outsiders coming together. With directors Julien Chheng ("Star Wars: Vision Volume 2") and Jean-Christophe Roger now taking the reins, none of the watercolored warmth is lost in "Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibberitia." Using TVPaint software (which animates plenty of Cartoon Saloon productions), its "tradigital" graphics illuminate a hand-drawn visage with illustrative exuberance. Such colors help render the landscapes and the fuzzy friendship between a bear and mouse.