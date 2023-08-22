The It Lives Inside Trailer Brings A Terrifying Film Fest Favorite To Your Nightmares

Thanks to the massive success of "Get Out," the last several years have seen an influx of Black horror films, bringing some much-needed racial diversity to a predominantly white genre (so far as U.S. films go, natch). Latino horror has also been going strong as ever of late, with films like "Tigers Are Not Afraid" and "La Llorona" reaping critical accolades left and right. But what about Asian-American horror? No, the J-horror remake trend of the 2000s doesn't count, not least of all because most of those "Americanized" re-imaginings centered on white characters.

Enter "It Lives Inside." The first feature film written and directed by Bishal Dutta ("Triads"), the upcoming horror title was largely well-received during its premiere at the 2023 South by Southwest (SXSW) film festival. Reviewing the film for /Film, Matt Donato wrote, "Dutta doesn't hide influences in spotlight set pieces from 'The Ring' to 'It Follows' (intentional or not)," and you can spot those influences just as plainly in the film's newly-released (and pretty darn creepy) trailer. Nevertheless, "Scary is scary!" Matt argued, adding that the film "asserts its importance as an Indian-American ode to the outsiders stuck trying to live two separate lives and succeeds as a crossroads between international flavors and domestic horror mindsets." Check out the new trailer below!