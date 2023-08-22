Sci-Fi Epic The Creator Screening IMAX Footage A Month Early, Here's Where You Can See It

Per the official announcement, this sneak peek will take place on Tuesday, August 29 at 5:00 pm PT/8:00 pm ET at "10 participating IMAX theatres in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Seattle, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and all attendees will receive a commemorative lanyard and mini poster from the film."

A commemorative lanyard?! Talk about splurging! Tickets for this event are first-come, first-serve, and can be scored here.

Again: only 10 IMAX theaters are participating in this, which seems like a very small amount, but what do I know? Those lucky enough to attend will see exclusive footage from the film and an "interactive live Q&A with Edwards." In theory, this is a great way to get the word out about the flick, especially since the ongoing Hollywood strikes will make traditional promotion a little difficult. I still can't get past the fact that they're only screening this event in 10 places, though. Why not more?!

Anyway, "The Creator" stars John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, and Allison Janney. Here's the synopsis:

Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war...and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child (Voyles).

"The Creator" opens in theaters on September 29, 2023.