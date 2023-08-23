Cool Stuff: John Carpenter's Latest Anthology Vinyl Collects Movie Themes And Unreleased Music

John Carpenter is responsible for directing some of the greatest films of all time, including horror hits like "Halloween" and "The Thing," as well as action favorites like "Escape form New York" and "Big Trouble in Little China." But Carpenter often doesn't only sit behind the camera as a filmmaker. The legendary director is also one hell of a composer, and he's been responsible for creating the music for most of his own films. That iconic "Halloween" theme? You can thank Carpenter for creating that on a tight deadline. And the haunting piano-heavy composition from the genre-defining slasher is just one of many tracks that will be found on John Carpenter's latest "Anthology" vinyl compilation album.

John Carpenter's "Anthology II: Movie Themes 1976-1988" is arriving on vinyl on October 6, following the first volume of music released several years ago, and it features a collection of Carpenter's most famous movie themes across 12 years of the filmmaker's decorated career. As the official press release for the vinyl release notes:

"Anthology II (Movie Themes 1976-1988)" represents just a fraction of John Carpenter's impressive musical repertoire. His ability to capture the essence of his films through evocative melodies, atmospheric soundscapes, and innovative use of synths has solidified his status as one of the most influential composers in the history of cinema. With each haunting note and pulsating beat, his soundtracks continue to resonate with audiences, forever etching his name in the annals of film music history.

Find out where you can get John Carpenter's "Anthology II: Movie Themes 1976-1988" on vinyl below.