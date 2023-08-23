Ahsoka Brings Back A Familiar Location From A Classic Star Wars Film

There will be spoilers for "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Chapter 1 – Master and Apprentice.

Though "Ahsoka" takes place quite a few years after "Return of the Jedi", it makes a certain sense that the hardware and ships used by the Rebel Alliance to restore the Republic would still be in use years later. As the first episode of "Ahsoka" opens, we're treated to a ship that appears to have a Mon Calamari design (at least internally), and they are in communication with another ship called Home One. That just so happens to be the Mon Calamari flagship where Admiral Ackbar oversaw the fleet operations for the assault on the second Death Star over the forest moon of Endor. It was on the bridge there that he uttered his most famous line, "It's a trap!"

In "Ahsoka," we meet this new ship and a new captain as another vessel approaches, claiming to be from the Jedi. Before Captain Hayle (Mark Rolston, aka Drake from "Aliens") can make their rendezvous with Home One, he and his crew are slaughtered by Baylan Skoll (the late Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno). That leads to a message being sent out to Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in the hopes she can help identify these mysterious attackers with burnt orange lightsabers.