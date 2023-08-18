Blue Beetle's Villain Has Deep Ties To A Real American Controversy

This article contains major spoilers for "Blue Beetle," so beware!

One of the biggest challenges superhero movies have is giving their protagonist a fully formed and intimidating villain to square off with. For every Thanos and Loki, there are a lot more subpar bad guys like Malekith the Accursed in "Thor: The Dark World" and Taskmaster in "Black Widow." DC Comics movies have had a somewhat better track record when it comes to crafting memorable villains, ranging from various versions of Joker to Michelle Pfeiffer's Catwoman and even Cillian Murphy's Scarecrow. But when it comes to "Blue Beetle," the film's antagonist doesn't quite stick the landing, even though there's an admirable effort to deliver something consequential.

For most of "Blue Beetle," college graduate Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) is frantically dealing with being involuntarily inhabited by an ancient, cosmic scarab that has fused itself onto his person, complete with some spectacular and entertaining body horror. Unfortunately for him, powerful conglomerate CEO Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) needs the scarab in order to effectively upgrade her awaiting One Man Army Corps (OMAC) technology, which she intends to use to create an army of super soldiers, not unlike her personal bodyguard and henchman Lieutenant Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo). Carapax has endured pain and experimentation in a variety of ways, having had his body repaired with early OMAC cyborg technology, which is also in need of an upgrade.

Throughout the movie, Carapax is treated as a two-dimensional villain with only a small picture locket on his person giving any indication of the character's humanity and history. But Carapax has a past that is hidden even from his own memories, and the third act reveals everything to the audience, complete with a tie-in to a real American controversy that is much more intriguing than the movie has time to properly address.