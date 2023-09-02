One Indiana Jones Actor Secretly Hated The Title Raiders Of The Lost Ark At First

Sometimes a title of a movie is everything. It's hard to imagine that "Blade Runner" or "Die Hard" would have become as recognizably famous as they are now without their filmmakers co-opting those snazzy titles. One filmmaker who's consistently chosen distinct, eye-grabbing titles for his films is Steven Spielberg. There are the to-the-point emotional titles ("Jaws," "E.T.," "Hook"), the mysterious and intriguing ones ("Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "Empire of the Sun," "The BFG"), and the descriptive ones ("1941," "Schindler's List," "Saving Private Ryan").

Upon watching the movie, the title "Raiders of the Lost Ark" falls neatly into this latter category. Yet for people new to the adventures of the original character Indiana Jones back in 1981, it must've seemed not just mysterious, but borderline confusing. Who are these "raiders?" What is this "lost ark?" And why are they raiding it at all?

That's precisely the take on the title one of the cast members of "Raiders" had when they first heard it. This actor was no supporting player, either: it was Karen Allen, Marion Ravenwood herself, who not only balked at the proposed title but assumed it would be changed before the movie came out.