A Critical Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation Scene Was Written Just Hours Before Shooting

Christopher McQuarrie's 2015 film "Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation" is arguably the best film in the series. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) was getting a little older and was considered decreasingly trustworthy by his sour-faced bosses at the Impossible Missions Force. "Rogue Nation" saw him tracking down the identities of a rogue nation of ex-spies who were secretly working together to, essentially, destroy the world. Complicating matters, however, was a mysterious free agent named Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) who had to commit secret spy shenanigans for her own reasons. Like "Mad Max: Fury Road" from the same year, "Rogue Nation" not only upped the voltage on the action but shifted focus away from the central male character, placing it instead on a much more interesting and capable woman.

This was also the third film to feature Simon Pegg as the character of Benji, a one-time desk jockey who had become an invaluable part of Hunt's spy team. Benji once thirsted for action, but found himself in a desperate situation at the end of "Rogue Nation." Benji was forcibly strapped into an explosive vest and sent to a restaurant to meet Ethan Hunt. The film's villain, Solomon Lane (Sean Harris), used an earpiece to dictate what Benji was to say to Ethan, forcing the neophyte spy to negotiate on his behalf. It's a tense climax to an already-intense movie.

On a 2022 episode of "Light the Fuse: The Official Mission: Impossible Podcast," Cruise and McQuarrie discussed the making of "Rogue Nation," revealing that the climactic diner scene was a question mark for much of the film's production. It wasn't until the scheduled day to shoot arrived that McQuarrie finally found inspiration. Cruise revealed that McQuarrie wrote the final monologue for the scene on the way to the set.