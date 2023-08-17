She Came To Me Trailer: Marisa Tomei's Axe-Wielding Tugboat Captain Ensnares Peter Dinklage

Some movies don't need trailers to get you in the theater. "She Came to Me" is one such film.

Written and directed by the always-interesting Rebecca Miller, "She Came to Me" is a romantic comedy sporting a love triangle comprised of Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei. Say no more, right? Ticket bought. If that's what you're thinking, maybe skip the rest of this piece and wait until it hits a theater near you.

If, for some reason, you need a harder sell than that, here's the premise: Dinklage plays a creatively blocked opera composer trapped in a stagnant marriage with his therapist wife (Hathway), who encourages him to break out of his misery by getting out into the world and encountering regular people. One day, while walking his dog, he encounters a tugboat captain (Tomei), who takes him on board her craft and seduces him. Suddenly, he's got his next masterpiece: an opera about a disturbed tugboat captain who lures men onto her vessel and offs them.

I'll repeat that: Marisa Tomei, tugboat captain. Need more convincing? Fine. Watch the trailer.