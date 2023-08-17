She Came To Me Trailer: Marisa Tomei's Axe-Wielding Tugboat Captain Ensnares Peter Dinklage
Some movies don't need trailers to get you in the theater. "She Came to Me" is one such film.
Written and directed by the always-interesting Rebecca Miller, "She Came to Me" is a romantic comedy sporting a love triangle comprised of Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, and Marisa Tomei. Say no more, right? Ticket bought. If that's what you're thinking, maybe skip the rest of this piece and wait until it hits a theater near you.
If, for some reason, you need a harder sell than that, here's the premise: Dinklage plays a creatively blocked opera composer trapped in a stagnant marriage with his therapist wife (Hathway), who encourages him to break out of his misery by getting out into the world and encountering regular people. One day, while walking his dog, he encounters a tugboat captain (Tomei), who takes him on board her craft and seduces him. Suddenly, he's got his next masterpiece: an opera about a disturbed tugboat captain who lures men onto her vessel and offs them.
I'll repeat that: Marisa Tomei, tugboat captain. Need more convincing? Fine. Watch the trailer.
A tugboat full of sexual intrigue
Yes, please.
"She Came to Me" premiered at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, where it received mixed reviews, but don't let that deter you. A film this unabashedly quirky verily screams, "Your mileage may vary." Much like her playwright father, Miller writes with a take-it-or-leave-it abandon; I haven't liked all of her movies, but she's never struck an insincere note with me. She's also a spectacularly gifted director of actors (Robin Wright might've turned in her best work to date in the frustratingly underseen "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee"), so to see her working with a talented ensemble that also includes Joanna Kulig (phenomenal in Paweł Pawlikowski's "Cold War") and Brian d'Arcy James is gravy.
Did I mention the movie boasts a new Bruce Springsteen song? Well, it does.
But it's mostly about the leads, all three of whom are renowned for moving easily between commercial gigs and more challenging indie films. Throw them together in something this (hopefully) wildly inventive, and you've got the potential for something memorable. Great? Who knows. Even if this is a misfire, I know I'm going to see three of the best actors working today giving their thespian all in an off-kilter film, and that's why I didn't need to watch the trailer.
Though I'm glad I did because this looks pretty freakin' fantastic.
"She Came to Me" hits theaters on September 29, 2023.